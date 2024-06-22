Welch Group LLC Sells 9,451 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Welch Group LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 358,258 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,451 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.0% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $61,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.2% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 26,107 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 10.0% during the first quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 101,555 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 133.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. now owns 18,528 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 26.4% during the first quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 14,193 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 346,270 shares of company stock worth $60,880,196. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Itau BBA Securities raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $207.49 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

