Sunflower Bank N.A. Decreases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,058 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc lifted its position in shares of Visa by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 4,175 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 17.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1623 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the third quarter. 1623 Capital LLC now owns 57,042 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,120,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $275.20 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.50 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $503.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.88.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Macquarie upped their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.76.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

