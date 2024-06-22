Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,201 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Comcast Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of CMCSA opened at $38.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.52. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

