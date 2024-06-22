Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 15.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 595,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,804,000 after acquiring an additional 102,734 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,158,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,314,000 after purchasing an additional 355,317 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LLY opened at $884.46 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $434.34 and a 1 year high of $905.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $798.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $727.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $840.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.58%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $803.50.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 762,804 shares of company stock worth $648,109,138 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

