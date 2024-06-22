Cox Capital Mgt LLC Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,450 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 2.3% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.74.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $483.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $554.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $497.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $504.26.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

