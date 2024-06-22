AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $170.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.64. The company has a market cap of $301.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $182.89.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.64.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

