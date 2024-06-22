Bank of New Hampshire Sells 1,645 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 128.6% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 57,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 32,379 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 112,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,026,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,592,000 after acquiring an additional 88,447 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.1% in the third quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 20,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,292,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,467,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,158 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $41.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $85.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.63 and a one year high of $65.85.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

