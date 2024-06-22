Aprio Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,865 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 320.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,004 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 199.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of WMT opened at $67.91 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $68.55. The firm has a market cap of $546.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,493,971 shares of company stock worth $950,549,592 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

