Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 207.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,183 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,565 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $732,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 7.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 32,762 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.5% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,783,118 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $285,174,000 after purchasing an additional 139,745 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.2% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $798,131.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 645,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,888.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $798,131.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 645,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,888.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock valued at $950,549,592. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock opened at $67.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $546.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $68.55.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.