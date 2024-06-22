Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Compass Financial Group INC SD

Compass Financial Group INC SD raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 194.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,290 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,104 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Walmart were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $732,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 32,762 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,783,118 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $285,174,000 after acquiring an additional 139,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.97.

Walmart Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $67.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.70. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $68.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $82,910,840.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 633,518,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,211,325,061.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $82,910,840.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 633,518,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,211,325,061.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock worth $950,549,592 in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

