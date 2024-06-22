KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $553,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC cut its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,089 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 234.5% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 27,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 19,179 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 228.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 46,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

NYSE:BAC opened at $39.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.53 and its 200-day moving average is $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $40.31. The firm has a market cap of $308.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

