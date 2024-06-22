Inscription Capital LLC Invests $232,000 in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period.

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $195.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.17 and a 200 day moving average of $176.61. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

