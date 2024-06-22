Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 162,791 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 16,971 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $2,542,988,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Comcast by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,725,926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,625,543 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,145,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $227,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,190 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Comcast by 215.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,622,246 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $158,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,946 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $108,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $38.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.52. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $150.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

