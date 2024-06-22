Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,929 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,377,000 after purchasing an additional 727,185 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Intuit by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,293,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Intuit by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,381,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Intuit by 12.7% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,400,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $1,292,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.41.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $855,480.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,880.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,937 shares of company stock valued at $113,123,232 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $632.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $442.74 and a one year high of $676.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $615.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $625.63. The stock has a market cap of $176.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.