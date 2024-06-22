Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $409,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. MCIA Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 243,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,170,000 after buying an additional 18,294 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 687,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,247,000 after buying an additional 38,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,502,000 after buying an additional 25,342 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $373.42 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $260.65 and a 1 year high of $378.16. The stock has a market cap of $128.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.45.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

