The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Reduced by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 4.0% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $17,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 32,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 414,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,174,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.4 %

PG stock opened at $168.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $397.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $168.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.01.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $1.0065 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Barclays upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $5,049,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,483.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

