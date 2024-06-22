Fragasso Group Inc. Acquires 613 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $81.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.77. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

