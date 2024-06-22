McLean Asset Management Corp Purchases 77 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 156,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,635,000 after purchasing an additional 54,916 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 21.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 22,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total value of $1,826,979.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,523.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,012,608.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,958 shares of company stock worth $22,383,553 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $180.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.61 and its 200 day moving average is $153.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.83 and a 1-year high of $182.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

