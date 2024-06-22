Apella Capital LLC Has $431,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Apella Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $2,424,202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Intel by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,878,572,000 after purchasing an additional 31,575,084 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,074,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $807,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140,835 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Intel by 17.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,564,037 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,228,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $31.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.06. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

