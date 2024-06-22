Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 3,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,993.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $214.40 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.91 and a fifty-two week high of $215.29. The firm has a market cap of $105.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.65.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.27.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

