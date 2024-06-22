Aprio Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,403 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 81,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE MO opened at $45.74 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $47.19. The company has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.58.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MO. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.90.

Insider Activity

In other Altria Group news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

