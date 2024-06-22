iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 77.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,701 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWP stock opened at $110.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $114.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

