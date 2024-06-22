Inscription Capital LLC Has $466,000 Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Down 2.0 %

CME Group stock opened at $194.48 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.97 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.30.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.90.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total transaction of $1,501,899.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,999.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at $14,226,934.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,290 shares of company stock worth $11,393,700 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

