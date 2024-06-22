Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 67.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co of the South acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $545,000. Selway Asset Management raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 30.7% during the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 17,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 117.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $238.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.47, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $224.00 and a one year high of $287.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.84.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total transaction of $781,209.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,942.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,381. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.