Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $9.38 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD opened at $161.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.11, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. HSBC raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.83.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

