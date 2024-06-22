Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stake Increased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Davis Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 441.7% in the fourth quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,500,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $309,496,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,191,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,080 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,385,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,887,000 after acquiring an additional 478,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $295,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $101.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.60. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $70.53 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

