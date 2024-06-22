McLean Asset Management Corp Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 201.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,588 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $67.91 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $68.55. The company has a market cap of $546.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on WMT shares. HSBC raised their price objective on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $877,406.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 658,665 shares in the company, valued at $44,031,755.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $877,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 658,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,031,755.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock worth $950,549,592 over the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

