iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,379,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,690,000 after acquiring an additional 227,252 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,533,000 after buying an additional 146,971 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,954,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,904,000 after buying an additional 31,595 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,427,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,310,000 after buying an additional 30,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,225,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,478,000 after acquiring an additional 25,434 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $297.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $286.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.13. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $224.41 and a 12-month high of $299.59.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.