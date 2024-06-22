Lantz Financial LLC Has $722,000 Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,265.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $168.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.59 and a 200-day moving average of $158.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $168.97.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.76.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

