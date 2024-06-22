Fragasso Group Inc. Sells 1,628 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Fragasso Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $118.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $121.64.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

