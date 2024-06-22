Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $227,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 55.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,563,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,198,000 after purchasing an additional 784,306 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 31.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 63,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $76.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.53. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

