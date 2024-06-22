iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Decreased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,048,000. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 52,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 131,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 79,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 156,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,314,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IJR opened at $105.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.04 and a 200-day moving average of $106.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $111.57.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.