Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 2,678 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. HSBC lifted their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $155.28 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $171.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

