St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,493 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.8% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $155.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.13. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $286.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

