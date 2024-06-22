Fragasso Group Inc. Sells 4,227 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fragasso Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,227 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in AT&T by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.54.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average of $17.11. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $131.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

