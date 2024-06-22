Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Raised by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 221,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $403,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,450,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,545 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $43.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.24 and a 200-day moving average of $41.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $44.97.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

