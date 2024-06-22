Fragasso Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 353,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,808,000 after purchasing an additional 70,778 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 152,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 22,329 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $422,000. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 786,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,691,000 after acquiring an additional 17,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 58,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $38.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.78. The stock has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $39.86.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

