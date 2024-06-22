Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,244,000 after buying an additional 103,829 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $373.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $349.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.45. The company has a market capitalization of $128.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $378.16.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

