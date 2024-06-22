5,891 Shares in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Bought by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF stock opened at $43.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.93. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $37.72 and a 12 month high of $43.27.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

