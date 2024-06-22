605 Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Bought by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Moody’s by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.50.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $421.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.92. The company has a market cap of $77.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.27. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $298.86 and a fifty-two week high of $423.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

