Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Holdings Trimmed by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total value of $16,198,606.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,524,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,020,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total value of $16,198,606.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,524,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,020,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.75, for a total value of $42,581,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,626,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,320,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,937 shares of company stock valued at $113,123,232 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.41.

Intuit Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of INTU stock opened at $632.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $615.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $625.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $442.74 and a twelve month high of $676.62. The company has a market capitalization of $176.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.32, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

