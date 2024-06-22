Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) were up 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.79 and last traded at $30.70. Approximately 492,119 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 574,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on MIRM shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.64.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $69.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.71 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.67% and a negative return on equity of 56.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $111,017.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,535.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIRM. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 447.1% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $194,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

