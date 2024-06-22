Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,716 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 771.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SHY opened at $81.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.63. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $82.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2621 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

