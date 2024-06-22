NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,431,604 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the previous session’s volume of 1,679,353 shares.The stock last traded at $8.26 and had previously closed at $8.04.
The stock has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.65.
NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.
