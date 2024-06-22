NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,431,604 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the previous session’s volume of 1,679,353 shares.The stock last traded at $8.26 and had previously closed at $8.04.

NatWest Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.65.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NatWest Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,957,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,172,000 after buying an additional 480,534 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NatWest Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,632,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,347,000 after purchasing an additional 418,878 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in NatWest Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 3,393,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in NatWest Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,398,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,311,000 after purchasing an additional 370,200 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in NatWest Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,636,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 136,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

