Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,559,155 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 845,662 shares.The stock last traded at $71.49 and had previously closed at $72.02.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 21,383 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $452,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 182,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,224,000 after acquiring an additional 32,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 73,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 26,032 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

