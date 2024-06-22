BCS Wealth Management Sells 591 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

BCS Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,111 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $31.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

