American National Bank Raises Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 26,566.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 387,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,908,000 after purchasing an additional 44,721 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,676,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,053,000 after purchasing an additional 200,297 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $2,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.95.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.2 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $136.60 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.90 and a twelve month high of $192.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

