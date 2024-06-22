Bank of New Hampshire Buys Shares of 2,200 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $165.59 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $169.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.48. The company has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

