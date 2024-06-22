Bank of New Hampshire Has $4.82 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bank of New Hampshire cut its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,572 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.3% of Bank of New Hampshire’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target (up previously from $800.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $777.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $860.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $752.96.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $848.31 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $519.34 and a 52-week high of $873.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $788.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $730.83. The firm has a market cap of $376.08 billion, a PE ratio of 52.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

