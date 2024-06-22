GSK (NYSE:GSK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GSK. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $40.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.06. GSK has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $83.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.66.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that GSK will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSK. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its position in shares of GSK by 71.3% in the first quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 21,141,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,063,000 after buying an additional 8,800,822 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at $92,281,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 670.5% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,196,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,000 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 37.8% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,510,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,065,558 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,165 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

